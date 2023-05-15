Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Trims Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,018,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.02. 30,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,360. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

