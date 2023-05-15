Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,988,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.39. 332,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

