Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 137,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,962. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

