Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.88% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.06 during midday trading on Monday. 23,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

