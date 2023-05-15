Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.05. 5,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,523. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

