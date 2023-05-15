Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR):

5/15/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00.

5/15/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00.

5/11/2023 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00.

4/24/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00.

4/14/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,389. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 158.8% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 170,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

