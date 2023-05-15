Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 5.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WFC traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $38.74. 7,747,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,532,400. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

