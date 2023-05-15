Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.

WEN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,653. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

