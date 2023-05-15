Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at C$13.70 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of C$12.90 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.36.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products.

