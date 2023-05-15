Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 205,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,974. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

