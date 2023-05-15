William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 104,492 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.43% of Encompass Health worth $264,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,295. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

