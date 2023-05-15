William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of NIKE worth $202,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $119.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,327. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

