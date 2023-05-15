William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $150.02 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,547 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $150,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 197,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average of $198.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

