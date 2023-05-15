William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $187.61 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,622 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $187,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.07. The company had a trading volume of 298,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.76 and its 200-day moving average is $296.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Truist Financial upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

