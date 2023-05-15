William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $232.78 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,587 shares during the period. Crown comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $232,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Crown by 559.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,112,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $73,989,000.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

