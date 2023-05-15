William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,920 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.86% of Virtu Financial worth $167,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 233,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,190. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

