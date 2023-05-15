William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,387,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.58% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Ambarella by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 39,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.02.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $67.07. 57,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.