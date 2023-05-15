William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,447 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $241,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. 402,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

