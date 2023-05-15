William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 96,901 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,487,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,901 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $123,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

ALRM traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $49.23. 35,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,261. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,957. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

