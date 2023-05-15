William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Salesforce worth $137,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.23. 1,855,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 961.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $206.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.