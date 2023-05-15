Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 834.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries accounts for 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.42% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $106,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.99. 93,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

