WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.80

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.73, with a volume of 31573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

