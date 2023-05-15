WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 43,575 shares.The stock last traded at $59.59 and had previously closed at $59.55.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

