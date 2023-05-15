WOO Network Price Tops $0.24 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $403.30 million and $20.15 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,695,362,553 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

