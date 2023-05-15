World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.86 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $56.86 million and $495,130.92 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,664,208 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

