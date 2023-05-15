Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.77 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.77 billion and $7,483.59 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,852,570,597 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,777,697,010.944 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37120677 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,852.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

