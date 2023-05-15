XIDO FINANCE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.13 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00008201 BTC on exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and $14,381.80 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

