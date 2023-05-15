Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Bank of America

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. Xometry has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $754.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

