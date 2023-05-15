XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

XPeng stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 7,022,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

