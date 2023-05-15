XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.47.
XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
XPeng Stock Down 8.7 %
XPeng stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.84.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
