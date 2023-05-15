XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $50.70 million and $462,707.09 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,099.69 or 1.00018072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00391818 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $320,872.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

