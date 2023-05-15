Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,515,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,649 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for 16.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $137,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

YUMC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. 267,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,679. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

