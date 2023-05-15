ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $331,222.01 and $17.47 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00121528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

