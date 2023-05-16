1,173 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.03. 532,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54. The company has a market capitalization of $413.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

