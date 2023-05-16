12,398 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,571,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,746,000 after acquiring an additional 707,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 5,951,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,252,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

