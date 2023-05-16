124,564 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE GEO opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

