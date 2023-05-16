12,810 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,385.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.