135,263 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

