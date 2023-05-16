1inch Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.04 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $341.36 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,004,356 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

