28,900 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Micron Technology comprises 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. 1,778,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,674,994. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

