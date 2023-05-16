33,217 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 1,320,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $21,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

