359,215 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 359,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,108,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

