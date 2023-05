374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Financial Analysis

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 374Water and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get 374Water alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.0% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 374Water and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $3.54 million 104.86 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -72.00 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 36.42 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 374Water.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -155.50% -46.88% -41.43% Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85%

Volatility & Risk

374Water has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats 374Water on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.