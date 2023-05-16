3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.44

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.44 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 1075039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M (NYSE:MMM Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

