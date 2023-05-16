4,754 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,901 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

