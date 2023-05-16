48,208 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 726,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,316. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

