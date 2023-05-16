542 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN traded down $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $741.02. 128,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,441. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $788.99 and its 200 day moving average is $758.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

