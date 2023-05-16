8,100 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.0 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 222,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 250.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.