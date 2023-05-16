8,351 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 477,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 238,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,124,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after buying an additional 1,265,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

