83,967 Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 41.9% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,490 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

