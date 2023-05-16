AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 287.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.40. 1,814,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,022. The company has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

